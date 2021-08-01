BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 85,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 765,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after buying an additional 559,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 758,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 235,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

