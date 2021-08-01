BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 178,407 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 85,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 765,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after buying an additional 559,697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 758,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after buying an additional 235,845 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.44. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $380,224.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

