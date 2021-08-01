Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.0 days.
OTCMKTS BPZZF opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.57. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $12.18.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.