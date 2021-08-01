Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.0 days.

OTCMKTS BPZZF opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.57. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants. As of January 1, 2021, the company's franchise system consisted of 387 restaurants in Canada. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

