Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of BYD opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $71.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 in the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

