Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 407.5 days.

BYDGF opened at $196.60 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $142.78 and a 52-week high of $198.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.68.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.56.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.