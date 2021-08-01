Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 371 ($4.85). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 359 ($4.69), with a volume of 135,355 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 395.80 ($5.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 356.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

About Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

