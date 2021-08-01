British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, June 28th. reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,581.78 ($46.80).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,680.50 ($35.02) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The firm has a market cap of £61.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,779.37.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Insiders purchased 16 shares of company stock valued at $43,973 over the last quarter.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

