Brokerages Anticipate Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baozun’s earnings. Baozun posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baozun will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BZUN shares. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, reduced their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of Baozun stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,267. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.00. Baozun has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 33.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,035,000 after buying an additional 2,585,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after buying an additional 1,180,560 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 146.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after buying an additional 559,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,409,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 14.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,039,000 after purchasing an additional 510,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

