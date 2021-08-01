Brokerages Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $608.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to announce sales of $608.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $576.88 million to $628.19 million. CAE reported sales of $397.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CAE by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,029,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 58,495 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 5,037.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 502,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 492,539 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 890,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 276,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,933. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68. CAE has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.40, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

