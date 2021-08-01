Brokerages Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to announce sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.18 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 268.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $16.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.94 billion to $17.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.12 billion to $18.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $72.86 on Friday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 728.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

