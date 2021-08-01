Brokerages Anticipate Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.53 Million

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to announce sales of $91.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.50 million and the highest is $93.55 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $81.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $368.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.23 million to $378.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $384.42 million, with estimates ranging from $361.87 million to $406.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 489,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,823. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,960.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.