Brokerages Anticipate Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to announce sales of $91.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.50 million and the highest is $93.55 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $81.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $368.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.23 million to $378.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $384.42 million, with estimates ranging from $361.87 million to $406.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 489,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,823. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,960.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

