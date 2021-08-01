Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,535,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,600,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,459,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,677,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 839,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,904. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

