Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to announce $390.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $403.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $430.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSXP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,063,000 after acquiring an additional 566,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,434,000 after acquiring an additional 69,952 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,963 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 217,279 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 274,824 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSXP traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.53. 370,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

