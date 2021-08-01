Brokerages Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.16. The Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In other news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,083,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after purchasing an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.21 on Friday. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

About The Wendy's

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

