Brokerages Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.82 Million

Analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will report $9.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.50 million and the lowest is $9.13 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $17.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.11 million to $18.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMBL. Zacks Investment Research cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Esports Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $181.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.97. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

