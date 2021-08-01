Brokerages Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce $68.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.09 million and the lowest is $66.65 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $290.67 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $255.78 million, with estimates ranging from $211.85 million to $299.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,396,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

