Brokerages Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Materialise posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Materialise by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Materialise by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Materialise by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Materialise by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTLS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Materialise has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -310.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

