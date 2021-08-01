Brokerages Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report sales of $169.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.20 million. Nautilus reported sales of $114.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $623.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $621.40 million to $625.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $623.35 million, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $724.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE NLS traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 665,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,640. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $441.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after buying an additional 127,537 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth approximately $9,097,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

