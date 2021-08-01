Brokerages Set Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target at $225.63

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.63.

CDNAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

CDNAF stock remained flat at $$152.44 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $90.90 and a 1 year high of $175.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.14.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

