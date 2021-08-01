Brokerages Set Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Price Target at $95.25

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of HAE stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.79. 444,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,831. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.