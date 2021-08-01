Brokerages Set Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Target Price at $66.00

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $60.20 on Thursday. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.17.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
