Brokerages Set Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Target Price at $66.00

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $60.20 on Thursday. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.17.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

