Brokerages Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Target Price at $155.96

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,600,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.75. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $105.05 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

