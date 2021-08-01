Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target at $136.47

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,198,000 after acquiring an additional 119,797 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Teradyne by 506.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 447,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,688,000 after acquiring an additional 373,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,286. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.77. Teradyne has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

