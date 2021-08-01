Brokers Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $22.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $18.47. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,071.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $22.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $98.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $102.97 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,704.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,553.25.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

