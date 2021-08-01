Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BBU stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 37,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -11.50%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 573,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after acquiring an additional 69,249 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 53,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 269,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. iA Financial began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

