Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 82.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 153,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

