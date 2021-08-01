BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$118.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$118.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 price target for the company. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$104.53 on Thursday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$55.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$97.65.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.5799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

