Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Lowered to Buy at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BVRDF. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bureau Veritas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.24. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $32.11.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

