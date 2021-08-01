BWX Technologies (BWXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $64,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,307.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

