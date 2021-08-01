Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $127.70

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 127.70 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 127.70 ($1.67), with a volume of 1167220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.90 ($1.71).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.33 ($2.62).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 475.90. The company has a market capitalization of £637.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.

In related news, insider James Smith purchased 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

