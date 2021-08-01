Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Short Interest Up 31.3% in July

Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cal Dive International stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Cal Dive International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Get Cal Dive International alerts:

Cal Dive International Company Profile

Cal Dive International, Inc operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal Dive International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal Dive International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.