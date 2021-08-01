Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Shares of TSE CFW traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$3.14 and a one year high of C$17.00. The firm has a market cap of C$135.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.71.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$241.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.