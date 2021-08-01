California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,599 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,196,000 after acquiring an additional 380,790 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $664,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLJ. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.08. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.