California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 41.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 27.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after purchasing an additional 92,652 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $101.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.72. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

