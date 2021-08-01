California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of ESCO Technologies worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESE opened at $94.37 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

