California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 46.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,747 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 57.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 130.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 732,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,869,000 after purchasing an additional 109,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $93.00 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

