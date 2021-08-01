California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.35 Million Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Trinity Industries worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Trinity Industries by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,729,000 after buying an additional 226,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Trinity Industries by 30.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRN opened at $27.11 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

