California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 234 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Axos Financial worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.03.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 17.28%. Analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.