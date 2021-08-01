California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 589 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Plexus were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Plexus by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.26.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,839.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

