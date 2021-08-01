Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.170-$5.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.64.

NYSE CPT traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.39. 704,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

