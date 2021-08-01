Canaccord Genuity Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $160.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXAS. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.06.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $107.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.79. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,169 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,668,000 after purchasing an additional 836,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,670,000 after purchasing an additional 872,841 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

