Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Shares in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 208,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at about $38,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after acquiring an additional 275,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 79,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 364.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 366,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 153,819 shares during the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

ChromaDex stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. ChromaDex Co. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

