Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of NMI worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,523,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,500 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at $9,640,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 45.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 926,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 290,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $5,130,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.70. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

