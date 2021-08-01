Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $2.09 Million in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC opened at $108.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.47.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPSC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

