Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $2.28 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $3,932,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.19 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.59.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

