Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $610,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 671,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,674 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,313,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.68. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

