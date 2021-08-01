Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.30% of Sohu.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sohu.com by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sohu.com by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at $7,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sohu.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $19.87 on Friday. Sohu.com Limited has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $781.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.10.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

