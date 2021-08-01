Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$103.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$288.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$92.64 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$71.78 and a twelve month high of C$100.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

