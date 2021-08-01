Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Capri also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $6.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,616,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.78.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.