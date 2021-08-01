Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target Raised to C$7.25

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Europe from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CSFFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of CSFFF opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.25.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

